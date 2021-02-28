Limerick interior designer prepares to showcase her family home on hit TV show

A Limerick homeowner is set to wow audiences with her home in episode three of RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

Saara McLoughlin and her family have turned a standard semi-detached house into a stylised and eclectic home in Annacotty.

Saara is an interior designer by qualification but has been a stay-at-home mother for several years. Due to the fact she hasn’t been working, Saara says she has been “channelling all my creativity into my own home.”

With her creativity running amok in her house, she has been posting her beautiful home on Instagram for several years. It is there that she said RTÉ contacted her to take part on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saara McLoughlin (@saara_mcloughlin)

Saara’s home is full of wonderful colours and designs and is a magnificent sight to any eyes, “I find colour is definitely such a charming element in a home. It can have such an effect on your mood, so I’ve added a lot of colour.” she said to the Leader.

Saara explained that when it came to designing the interior of her house she really had to “think outside the box to give it plenty of personality.”

Saara’s home is largely a DIY project according to her. She says that she and her family have mostly done the work themselves with a helping hand from her “jack of all trades” father-in-law.

She explained that anyone can have a lovely home if they’re willing to work hard and put the time in like they did.

For Saara, she thinks the most important thing is that a home is a reflection of yourself, especially in times of Covid-19, “now more than ever the home is something that needs to make us happy. If your home puts a smile on your face then things are going well”.

If you’re looking to revamp your home, Saara has some affordable tips for you! The most important thing to spice up your home is paint, Saara explains, “paint is such a fantastic way to lift an interior and there’s so many things you can do with it. Plus it doesn’t cost a lot.”

Saara also remarked that it’s important to follow your instinct when it comes to interior design, “don’t focus on trends and go with what you actually like. If you go with trends then it will go out of date and you won’t be happy with it. Follow your heart and do your own thing.”

You can feast your eyes on Saara’s home in episode three of RTÉ’s Home of the Year on RTÉ One television on March 2 at 8.30pm.