Limerick Fashion: Brighter days are just around the corner

FASHION has many faces and the new Spring/Summer 2021 collection presents a positive one.

With acid bright colours and feminine ease, these are mood-boosting looks to make you feel good and look good no matter the occasion. And who doesn’t want that right now?

We had such a lovely day filming in the beautiful Adare Manor for the RTÉ Today Show, showcasing fashion from two of the top stores from the picturesque village of Adare, Isobel and Marc Cain. One of my favourites was the Marc Cain peach coat worn by Lorraine. The colour peach is often associated with freshness and spring, and this luxurious coat says it all for me.

Another standout piece for me and worn by Alyson was the acid green dress. It is one of the staple spring looks this season with its magnificent flowing fabric and comes in size 8 right up to size 16. Another standout piece from Isobel and worn by Lorraine was the dress and jacket which creates instant impact for mother of the bride/groom. It has magnificent diamanté detail and also comes in pink and is available in size 10 right up to size 16.

Yellow is an extremely popular colour and this particular dress from Isobel and worn by Lorraine is a standout piece with its beautiful embellished headpiece, cowl neck, three quarter length sleeves and cinched in waist. It comes in a striking blue in size 10 to 20 and the beautiful black cashmere coat works perfectly over the shoulders to give a finishing touch.

Please support the local stores.

Xx Celia