New sports and recreational hub planned for Limerick village
An aerial view of the Manor Fields | PICTURE: Manor Fields Adare / SkyView Photography
AMBITIOUS proposals are in place to transform Adare’s Manor Fields into a sports and recreational hub.
The former owners of Adare Manor Tom and Judy Kane gifted the fields beside the five-star resort to the local community to use. And the local community have responded by setting up a development firm to raise €2.5m for a brand new facility for use by the community.
A pavilion is being built, while the company – Adare Recreation and Community Complex CLG – is set to lodge a further planning application with the local authority.
These plans will include four tennis courts, two ball-alleys, while the field will be reorientated to accommodate two GAA pitches, and two soccer pitches. On top of this, there will be a lawn and bowling green if the plans for the field get council approval.
Adare pharmacist James Collins, who chairs the company, said: “Our philosophy is about providing recreational facilities for everybody regardless of their age and physical ability. From the beginning, we are about providing an all-abilities facility focusing on the needs of the community. It’s owned by the community, which has directors from the community.”
Adare-based councillor Bridie Collins says what the group has achieved is “admirable” and she praised them for remaining open through the various Covid-19 lockdowns.
“In terms of the committee, I'm in awe of them. They are very committed,” she concluded.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on