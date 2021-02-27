New sports and recreational hub planned for Limerick village

AMBITIOUS proposals are in place to transform Adare’s Manor Fields into a sports and recreational hub.

The former owners of Adare Manor Tom and Judy Kane gifted the fields beside the five-star resort to the local community to use. And the local community have responded by setting up a development firm to raise €2.5m for a brand new facility for use by the community.

A pavilion is being built, while the company – Adare Recreation and Community Complex CLG – is set to lodge a further planning application with the local authority.

These plans will include four tennis courts, two ball-alleys, while the field will be reorientated to accommodate two GAA pitches, and two soccer pitches. On top of this, there will be a lawn and bowling green if the plans for the field get council approval.

Adare pharmacist James Collins, who chairs the company, said: “Our philosophy is about providing recreational facilities for everybody regardless of their age and physical ability. From the beginning, we are about providing an all-abilities facility focusing on the needs of the community. It’s owned by the community, which has directors from the community.”

Adare-based councillor Bridie Collins says what the group has achieved is “admirable” and she praised them for remaining open through the various Covid-19 lockdowns.

“In terms of the committee, I'm in awe of them. They are very committed,” she concluded.