Limerick entrepreneur is a ‘disruptor’ who has eyes on markets further afield

Mackessy Technology Ltd is a young Limerick company that has built a strong foothold based on technology innovation in the Irish market and is now moving to Europe and the UK.

Philip Mackessy, founder and CEO of Mackessy Technology had an entrepreneurial mindset from a young age with two pocket money businesses while still at school.

After studying computer science in UL, he discovered a love of programming and set up Mackessy Technology.

It has expanded from vehicle recovery software to offering Auxion, a solution for car insurers and traders around salvage and disposal.

Is Philip an innovator or an entrepreneur? “I’m a disruptor, we take things that have been done before and do them better in a way that adds benefits for the customer, ” he says.

Now he is proud to lead a team of 11 people, who due to the Covid-19 pandemic took the opportunity to develop improvements in products and ensure they kept the lines of communication open with customers.

The team ethos that “everyone matters” has been key in working with customers to innovate, adapt and evolve. This openness has seen the company transform into a B2B service company.

Philip says: “Setting up your own business is an opportunity to do something interesting and unique that you are passionate about - building a team who are excited to be at the heart of something new and seeing your business make a difference”.

Mackessey Technology accessed supports from LEO Limerick from start-up training to Brexit advice.

His advice to prospective entrepreneurs? “Plan, plan, plan… but don’t forget to review and adapt as necessary… nothing is as you first envisage. Be single-minded but not blinkered. It’s not easy, but worth it. Having access to the experience and knowledge of LEO Limerick was invaluable”.

Mackessy Technology won the Innovation Award at the National Enterprise Awards 2017. The first step on that road for future entrants is this year’s enterprise week.

Limerick Enterprise Week takes place between March 1 and March 5.

For further details on how you can access enterprise supports to make your idea happen visit localenterprise.ie/limerick