Limerick's singing ‘Cat’ takes inspiration from lockdown

LIMERICK native Cathal Reynolds is back again with his third single entitled “This Evening” which was written during the first national lockdown.

Cathal, also known as Cat, is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer born in Adare. Currently living in London, Cat plans to release his first EP in the summer.

‘This Evening’ was written by Cat amid the first national lockdown and it is meant to “acknowledge fears of the unknown along with bittersweet nostalgia whilst embracing a newfound sense of optimism.”

‘This Evening’ captures many of our feelings during this pandemic, and is especially poignant in this current third lockdown. However, as Cat puts it, "This Evening is not a ‘Covid song’. It is a kind and emotional reminder that there is hope for the future”.

‘This Evening’ was released on February 12.

Whilst growing up in Adare, Cat spent most of his time listening, singing and learning songs from his favourite artists such as Coldplay, Jamie Cullum, Frank Sinatra and Theo Katzman and this is where he found much of his influence.

You can listen to Cathal Reynold’s new single on all streaming services.