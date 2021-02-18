Limerick hotel to purchase derelict properties

A LIMERICK hotel is to buy two neighbouring derelict properties, it has emerged.

The Absolute Hotel, located at Sir Harry’s Mall, is to purchase numbers one and two Long’s Lane for €120,501.

At this month's metropolitan district meeting, councillors were asked to note the proposals.

These will be formally approved at the next full council meeting in March.

According to a briefing note presented to councillors, both properties are derelict and in need of complete refurbishment work.

They have been vacant and in this condition for some time, with notices served on them in accordance with the Derelict Sites Act, 1990.

The council had acquired the two homes through Compulsory Purchase Orders.

"The purchaser is acquiring the properties with full knowledge of the derelict sites notices and covenants to complete the appropriate works so that the properties are delisted from the derelict sites register," said Jayne Leahy, the head of property and community facilities at Limerick City an County Council.

It's not clear what the hotel has planned for the units. A spokesperson for the Absolute said they are not in a position to comment at this time.

Meanwhile, councillors also noted the disposal of homes at 48 Carey's Road and 7 Bawnmore Road to private parties.

And with Failte Ireland due to move out of its offices in the Granary to facilitate the development of Project Opera, the tourism body is to lease offices in three and four Crescent House, a property owned by council in Hartstonge Street.