Louise Loves: Support local this Easter!

Limerick-based artisan Chocolatier, Braw, has just launched a distinctive limited-edition range of luxurious handcrafted Easter eggs which will be available to pre-order online from 15th February.

Chocolate lovers will have two utterly indulgent and eye-catching options to choose from; the first is a hand painted vegan friendly and gluten free Chocolate Egg studded with Crushed Pistachios, which contains a sweet pistachio surprise. The second is a Milk Chocolate Egg created using sustainably produced pure 40% Columbian cacao, studded with an outer layer of Crumbled Salted Caramel pieces (made using Achill Island Sea Salt) and containing a salted caramel treat inside.

Both of Braw’s eggs are available in limited numbers - Founder & Chocolatier, Anna Coffey Lynch, will be releasing just one hundred of each flavour on her website - for nationwide delivery. The cost per egg is €25.00 plus a charge of €5.00 for postage and packaging. Pre-orders for Easter delivery can be made online at www.braw.ie from the 15th February onwards.

On the launch of the new Easter egg range, Braw’s Founder, Anna Coffey Lynch commented:

“These eggs are made with carefully selected chocolate from the finest suppliers to create a truly indulgent flavour combination. Every egg has been handmade in small batches and I hope you’ll enjoy eating them as much as I have enjoyed creating them!”

Having spent a decade honing her skills as a Pastry Chef in top restaurants in Ireland and abroad (including the likes of the luxurious five star Adare Manor, County Limerick), four years of which were as Head Chocolatier of Cocoa Atelier in Dublin, Anna decided to set up Braw almost a year ago during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

And, she hasn’t looked back since - her business has flourished over the last 12 months with orders of her sought after small batch chocolate creations and baked care packages going out to homes in every corner of the country (and further afield) as well as collaborating with other food & drinks brands, and having her products stocked in a number of leading independent cafes and food stores.

Gaeilge Ar Netflix!

This has brought me joy this week, and I hope you Gaeilge enthusiasts reading feel the same. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run has come to Netflix, “As Gaeilge”.

‘Spongebob an Scannán: Rith, Spúinse, Rith’ created by Macalla Teo, with the support of TG4 and Paramount Pictures, is the first Irish language version of a movie on Netflix!

For learners who may only have a ‘cupla focal’ and need a refresher, exam students looking for some extra practice or home-school parents in need of a sos! The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on The Run can be watched as Gaeilge with Irish voices and English subtitles to help with translation, or Irish voices and Irish language subtitles.

The settings can be changed easily in the Audio and Subtitles settings on Netflix.

Bain triail as!