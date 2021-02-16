WARNING: Limerick shoppers advised of recall of popular supermarket brand fish product

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for batches of SuperValu Yellowfin Tuna Steaks due to possible presence of histamine.

According to the FSAI: "As a precaution, Supervalu is recalling two batches of its Signature Taste Yellowfin Tuna Steaks due to the possible presence of elevated histamine levels.

"In some people, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms which are similar to those of an allergic reaction.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches."

The affected product details are:

Product: SuperValu Signature Taste Line Caught Yellowfin Tuna Steaks~

Pack size: 240g

Batch Code / Use-by dates: 16/02/2021 and 17/02/2021

Country Of Origin: Unknown





