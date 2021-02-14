BREAKING: A very happy Valentine's Day for Limerick Lotto winner in last night's draw

THERE'S a Lotto luck for Limerick National Lottery players currently.

During the week a Limerick person claimed their prize of €8,530,884 after they won the first Lotto jackpot of 2021 on Wednesday, January 27.

And while it doesn't quite compare to that sum, one lucky local is still waking up to a Happy Valentine's Day this Sunday.

Three Lotto players from Limerick, Kerry and Roscommon will share a Lotto prize of €103,741 after they all came to within one number of Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot which was worth €3,750,184.

All three players matched five numbers and the bonus ball on the main Lotto draw and will each get a cash prize of €34,580.

The Limerick winner chose their own lucky numbers on a ticket which they purchased online at www.lottery.ie.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday, February 13) were: 11, 12, 21, 30, 35, 38 and the bonus number was: 36.

While there was no winner of last night’s €3.7 million Lotto jackpot, there were more than 104,000 players who won prizes. This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot (February 17) will roll to an estimated €4 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "While there was no winner of last night’s €3.7 million Lotto jackpot, three of our lucky players in Kerry, Limerick and Roscommon will share a prize of €103,741. We are asking all of our players in these three counties to check their tickets very carefully. If you are one of these big winners, we ask that that you sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize."

