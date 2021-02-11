Limerick Council appoints new head of digital strategy

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced the appointment of a new head of digital strategy.

Alan Dooley, a graduate of the University of Limerick, will drive the implementation of the Smart Limerick strategy, coordinating EU projects, support the broadband rollout and the development of the Council’s digital plans.

Alan has lived in Limerick since coming to college here in 1993. He has almost 25 years’ experience in the IT industry, spending most of the last two decades leading global software engineering teams from the USA, to Ireland, to India and the Philippines for Pramerica Ireland, as subsidiary of Prudential Financial, a Fortune 50 company and subsequently Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) via a company acquisition.

Alan’s principal areas of responsibility will be Smart Limerick, which is a strategy for the development of a smart, sustainable region where digital technologies improve quality of life, empower communities, and enable economic growth.

He will also be responsible for the planning and development of digital infrastructure, digital innovation and services for Limerick using the Limerick.ie platform to expand and develop the provision of services to the people of Limerick. His department is also involved in the rollout of broadband across the city and county and in the development and coordination of EU funding proposals.

Commenting on his new role Alan said: “I am very excited about joining the Smart Limerick team. I truly believe that Limerick is a city and region that can soar over the coming years – economically, culturally, with climate change, the services it provides to the community and much, much more. The fact that Limerick is a smart, sustainable region and that it strives to leave nobody behind, is a big attraction for me.”

Alan has remotely led teams for almost two decades, up to and including all of his teams being fully remote since early 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am acutely aware of the myriad of challenges remote working brings at a personal level. The isolation can be difficult, impacting on your mental health, balancing home schooling, your work life and your personal life. Delivering services like broadband, which is intrinsic to our day-to-day life, to better enable remote working is something I really look forward to”, he added.

Caroline Curley, Director of National and Regional Shared Services at Limerick City and County Council said: “The head of digital strategy is a senior position within my directorate, and I am looking forward to working with Alan and his team in delivering for the people of Limerick and the employees of the Council.”

A keen cyclist, Alan has participated in six Tour de Munsters, raising funds for Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. Some of his other passions include playing the traditional Irish flute and singing and he has performed with the Voices of Limerick and the Munster Rugby Supporters Club Choir.