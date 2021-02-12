Louise Loves: 10 things to do this Valentine’s weekend...

1. SEND A VIRTUAL HUG

Adam King first captured all of our hearts with his virtual hug on the Late Late Toy Show. This Valentines week, Adam’s newly launched special ‘Hug For You’ card is on sale at SuperValu and selected Centra stores to help the nation give their very own special hug to those who really need it this Valentine’s Day. All proceeds from the cards will go to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

2. TAKEAWAY TREAT

Treat yourself to your favourite takeaway or go a step further and order a three-course meal, lights some candles and dress up at home! There are lots of great local options. Check out The Strand’s “curl up and cuddle” Valentines offer @strandhotellimerick.ie.

3. ZOOM COCKTAILS

This is the best fun! If you’re spending Valentines away from friends and loved ones, organise a zoom cocktail class! There are some great options to join professional classes online - check out @theblindpig.ie or @jamesonwhiskey.com or just stock up on supplies and follow a recipe together!

4. PAMPER PACKAGE

Include some scented candles, face/ hair masks and essential oils in the grocery shop this week. Post a package to someone you love or pamper yourself.

5. A PIZZA’ YOUR HEART!

As a couple, group of friends or family this is such a fun date night activity. Order your pizza making kit from @Tuscany.ie (€15 kit comes with: 2 Pizza dough balls, Tuscany’s Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Flour for rolling)

6. PAINT CLUB

Guaranteed a great (virtual) night with @paintclub.ie! order canvas, paints and brushes online for delivery then enrol in a live paint along or opt for a pre-recorded session and work at your own pace! Classes sell out quickly, so book in advance especially for a group.

7. NETFLIX AND CHILL?

If you’re really fancy set up a date night with the very on trend cinema style projectors! Check out our Valentines top picks for Netflix at spinsouthwest.com

8. VIRTUAL VINO

Virtual wine tasting is a great one to do with family or friends you can’t visit, it’s a way to experience something together, and have a bit of fun while apart! Check out @AnnaHickson on Instagram for live tastings!

9. PLAN A HOLIDAY

Even though we can’t travel right now, mapping out future holidays can be fun and romantic! Create a special journal or even a simple sheet of paper and get carried away making the most romantic plans around the globe!

10. EVERYTHING WILL BE A-Bouquet!

Flowers are just the loveliest thing to receive. They don’t need to be expensive, one rose, or a little bouquet can make someone’s day. Order flowers for delivery to someone you miss this Valentines!