Construction Industry Federation: 'Shelving road will put Limerick on wrong track’

THE Construction Industry Federation (CIF) say that cancelling or restricting the Coonagh/Knockalisheen Road will put Limerick “on the wrong track”.

Conor O’Connell, the southern director of the building lobby, says not building the link in its entirety will deny the possibility of more living spaces along its wayfare.

“The Coonagh to Knocklisheen road is vital for communities on the northside of Limerick City. It is part of a matrix of projects in the region that will facilitate sustainable levels of housing in the area to meet population demands. This road is part of the National Development Plan, the Limerick Regeneration initiative and is part of a very important pipeline of projects for the industry,” he said.

Mr O’Connell said the project is also critical for an “inclusive and sustainable” community in Moyross.

“Cancelling projects, previously considered critical and agreed within the National Development Plan, undermines investment in this important region, particularly without any prior consultation with these communities,” the group said.

“The cancellation or alteration of this project will result in delays of several years due to the duration of redesign and procurement processes in Ireland. This will inevitably lead to job losses in Limerick companies that are part of this project and the wider supply chain. It is vital to the construction sector and indeed the wider Limerick economy that the project proceeds without any further delay. We urgently request that the Minister and local politicians reconsider this project in the context of a ‘Better Quality of Life for All’ and the Limerick Regeneration initiative and the wider objectives of the NDP and NPF,” Mr O’Connell concluded.

The Coonagh-Knockalisheen Road has enjoyed cross-party support.

Fine Gael’s party members in Limerick and Clare met Wednesday to formally support the project, while local Fianna Fail TDs Willie O’Dea and Cathal Crowe have also supported it.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald held meetings with Moyross Partners last week with local TD Maurice Quinlivan.

She has called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to intervene.