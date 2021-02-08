BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid numbers released as 829 cases reported nationally

THIRTY two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday - down from 48 yesterday.

Limerick's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 316.1 - below the national average of 326.9

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of six additional deaths related to Covid-19. Five of these deaths occurred in February, and one occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 75-95 years. There has been a total of 3,687 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, February 7, the HPSC has been notified of 829 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 204,397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 386 are in Dublin, 39 in Meath, 36 in Cork, 35 in Kildare, 32 in Louth and the remaining 301 cases - including the 32 in Limerick - are spread across 20 other counties.

401 are men / 426 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 35-years-old.



As of 8am today, 1,212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 176 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 5, 230,776 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine: 151,212 people have received their first dose; 79,554 people have received their second dose.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.