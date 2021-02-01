Over €37m to be invested in research centre led by the University of Limerick

A TOTAL of €193 million is to be invested in five SFI Research Centres over the next six years, including €37,449,510 for the Lero, SFI Research Centre for Software, led by University of Limerick.

The five research centres will collaborate with industry partners and carry out cutting edge research into smart medical devices, e-health, telecommunications networks, cybersecurity, smart cities, artificial intelligence, ethics and data privacy, as well as applied geosciences, energy security and marine resources.

Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, headquartered at University of Limerick, is to receive more than €37 million of funding over the next six years following robust international peer reviews of its performance to date and its plans for the future.

Niall Collins, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science welcomed the significant investment saying, “I am delighted with this substantial Government investment in SFI Research Centres, which will support our shared objective in Government of ensuring Ireland becomes an Innovation leader.

“This investment includes significant support for research and innovation in University of Limerick, Limerick IT and Munster Technological University, clearly demonstrating the excellent quality of research, talent and skills that we have in the region. I would like to congratulate the team at Lero, which will receive an investment of over €37 million. I look forward to hearing the outcomes from your research over the coming years”

The following Higher Education Institutions in the region will be among 17 HEIs partnering nationally with the centres.

Lero, the SFI Research Centre for Software, will be led by University of Limerick and partner with Limerick IT and Munster Technological University.

ADAPT, the SFI Research Centre for Digital Media Technology, will partner with Munster Technological University.

CONNECT, the SFI Research Centre for Future Networks and Communications, will partner with University of Limerick and Munster Technological University.

CÚRAM, the SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices will partner with University of Limerick.