Limerick Fashion: Creative Caroline stunning collection - Celia Holman Lee
This gorgeous pink oversized jacket with crochet and beaded detail is priced at €380 and matching beanie which really sets off the look is €60
LIMERICK knitwear designer Caroline Mitchell has just launched her online shop on her website featuring classic knitted pieces and accessories in bright jewel colours - ranging from dressy wraps and ponchos with hand crochet borders to cosy kid-mohair blend hats, scarves and jackets with bead and crochet details.
All Caroline’s knitwear is designed and made in Limerick and her photoshoot (between lockdowns) featured an all-Limerick team with Holman Lee model Aine D, photography from Angles Photo Studio and hair and make-up from Henshin hair and make-up.
Caroline also makes to measure, and any of her pieces can be made in any size so checkout her website at carolinemitchellknitwear.com or contact her directly on 0868544130
