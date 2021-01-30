Limerick Fashion: Creative Caroline stunning collection - Celia Holman Lee

LIMERICK knitwear designer Caroline Mitchell has just launched her online shop on her website featuring classic knitted pieces and accessories in bright jewel colours - ranging from dressy wraps and ponchos with hand crochet borders to cosy kid-mohair blend hats, scarves and jackets with bead and crochet details.

All Caroline’s knitwear is designed and made in Limerick and her photoshoot (between lockdowns) featured an all-Limerick team with Holman Lee model Aine D, photography from Angles Photo Studio and hair and make-up from Henshin hair and make-up.

Caroline also makes to measure, and any of her pieces can be made in any size so checkout her website at carolinemitchellknitwear.com or contact her directly on 0868544130