National Lottery confirm Limerick's Lotto jackpot winner of €8.5 million has made contact

THE National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket holder of a Lotto jackpot worth €8,530,884 in Wednesday night’s draw has made contact.

The winning €6 Normal Play ticket was played online www.lottery.ie by a lucky Limerick player.

This is the eighth Lotto jackpot, and the record highest, won through the National Lottery's online play channel in the history of the game.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the prize to be claimed. Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so.”

Meanwhile, a Cork dad is also celebrating today after he became the latest big National Lottery winner to avail of a postal claim process following his €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win on Tuesday, January 19.

The Cork family man purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket at Ross’s Centra store in the centre of Watergrasshill village in north east Cork. The delighted winner who wishes to keep his win private was completely unaware of his good fortune until he handed over his ticket to be checked in his local store in Co. Cork.

“I was going around with a ticket worth a half million euro in my pocket and I didn’t even know,” laughed the lucky Cork man.

“I always have my tickets checked in a shop but this time was different. Usually, the shopkeeper will tell me that I’ve won a few bob or that it’s not a winner at all. This time however, the shopkeeper put the ticket back into my hand and quietly told me to contact the National Lottery. I had no idea how much I had won but I knew it was something big. It was honestly one of the best feelings in the world,” he added.

The Cork man has described the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize as the ‘perfect’ amount of money to win and he explained how his family are making plans for their new-found fortune:

“You always hear that lottery wins can be life-changing. While I won’t let it change my life, it will certainly allow me to make life an awful lot easier for my family, that is for sure. I have already arranged to pay off my mortgage and other bills and the rest of the money will be shared among other family members. It will make a huge difference to our lives and we’ll make sure that it will benefit us all for many years to come,” he added.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.