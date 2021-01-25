BREAKING: Lowest daily number of Covid cases in Limerick since December 31

THIRTY six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this Monday evening - the lowest daily number since December 31 when there was 31.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to Covid-19. All of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years. There has been a total of 2,977 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Limerick's 14-day Covid incidence rate has fallen from 974.9 yesterday to 829.1 today. The national average is 766.2. Limerick has now dropped to eight highest in the list.

The 5-day moving average of new cases in the county and city is 73. There has been 1,616 new cases in the last 14 days.



As of midnight, Sunday, January 24, the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 188,923 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 502 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties including the 36 in Limerick.

616 are men / 751 are women; 56% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 41-years-old.



As of 2pm today, 1,905 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.