Candles to be lit in Limerick homes to guide ‘the perfect gentleman’ Pat Fogarty on his final journey

CANDLES are to be lit in households across south Limerick and further afield this Saturday evening to guide Herbertstown man Pat Fogarty on his final journey.

The popular father-of-one from Ballinard, Herbertstown passed away at Milford Care Centre on Thursday. He was 57.

Pat was very well-known across south Limerick due to his huge involvement in many community endeavours and his sporting interests but he became known more widely in the last two years as a result of his selfless fundraising work to support motor neurone disease research.

In the face of adversity brought about by a motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis in August 2018, Pat decided to do everything in his power to help expedite MND research into this so far incurable disease.

Since last March alone he raised in the region of €120,000 for the worthy cause - €30,000 last March for the IMNDA Drink tea for MND campaign and then €90,000 from a two-day golf classic in Dromoland Hotel Golf Resort in September. Pat attracted a host of personalities and sports legends including Clare great and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald to support the golf classic and make it an outing to remember.

His passing on Thursday has been met with much sadness locally with tributes pouring in online from friends, neighbours and his former colleagues in Wang and Dell.

“The perfect gentleman” is how one person described him in the condolences section of the RIP website while another said Pat was “always the guy with the biggest smile in the room. A true gentleman, mentor and manager”.

In a social media post Hospital/Herbertstown GAA said; “The club wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the Fogarty family on the passing of Pat. Pat’s support and commitment to the club over the years will always be remembered.”

Club secretary Des Hanly said Pat was always “a great supporter of the club” and will be hugely missed not alone in GAA circles but also by the wider parish who benefited from his huge community involvement.

“Pat played for the club all his life,” said Des. “He played in three senior football county finals. He was in the Mackey Stand Draw, he was part of our lotto. He was thrilled to see Limerick win the hurling All-Ireland in 2018. He was at it, and was delighted to again see them win it in December.”

Pat, Des said, was also part of the local drama group, was on the parish council and was very much involved in the Herbertstown Development Association. He was also a founding member of the local soccer club and held the position of captain of the village golf society.

“Pat will be greatly missed by all and our deepest condolences to wife Deirdre, his daughter Marsha and his extended family and friends,” said Des.

To show their appreciation as a parish “for all the work, dedication and commitment given to the people of Herbertstown from Pat” people are being asked to light a candle this Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm and again on Sunday from 11am to 2pm “to remember a true son of Herbertstown”.



Pat Fogarty is deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre and his loving daughter Marsha, mother Bridie, brother Ger, sisters Elaine, Marguerite and Breda, extended family, relatives and friends and all his work colleagues in Dell.

Due to Covid regulations Pat’s funeral will be private. Funeral cortege will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown on Sunday morning for Pat’s requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinard Cemetery. The requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/3OWD2VHkv_k

The funeral mass will also be broadcast live on Radio 96.2Fm.

May he rest in peace.