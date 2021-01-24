Plan to CPO former RIC barracks in Limerick village rejected

AN Bord Pleanála has rejected plans by Limerick City and County Council to compulsorily acquire the former RIC barracks in Patrickswell.

The owner of the former barracks, Christopher Fitzgerald, objected the local authority’s attempt to acquire the three-storey building under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act.

In his objection. Mr Fitzgerald, submitted the Property, at Barnakyle, Patrickswell, had been vacant and neglected for a period of at least 15 years before he bought it in May 2016.

He stated that work was undertaken, in July 2016, to the land and structure to make the property safe and free from trespass. Rubbish and overgrowth on the site was also cleared.

Mr Fitzgerald also confirmed his intention to refurbish the building.

Recommending that the proposed CPO be refused, an An Bord Pleanála noted a planning application relating to the former barracks was recently granted by the council.

“It is not necessary in order to render the site non-derelict,” she stated.

The granting of planning permission will allow the upgrading of the property into two dwelling houses and includes the upgrade, renewal and extension of the existing buildings, connection to the public infrastructure and all ancillary site works.