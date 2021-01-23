Man identified from photo after road rage incident in County Limerick

A DISQUALIFIED driver wouldn’t let a motorist who overtook him back into the line of traffic, Kilmallock Court heard.

Michael O’Neill, aged 33, of Ballyvouden, Kilteely pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance and no driving licence.

He was apprehended after the injured party took a picture of him on his camera phone and he was recognised by Garda Lisa Barry.

The prosecuting garda, Mark Dunlea said he attended the scene of a road traffic accident in Oola on June 10, 2019.

“I met with a Polish gentleman. He said that at around 4.15pm he was driving on the Pallasgreen side of Oola. He overtook a car in front of him but then that driver (Mr O’Neill) wouldn’t let him back into the line of traffic. Eventually he did,” said Garda Dunlea.

The garda said Mr O’Neill then pulled abreast of the Polish gentleman in his car.

“They started gesturing at one another. On the approach to Oola, Mr O’Neill’s car hit the front arch of the injured party’s car which caused €300 worth of damage.

“In Oola village they parked in the hard shoulder. They both got out of their cars. A verbal argument ensued between both parties. The injured party took a photo of the man. Mr O’Neill drove off.

“When I arrived the Polish gentleman showed me this photo. The defendant was identified from the photo by Garda Lisa Barry. Mr O’Neill was disqualified from driving at the time,” said Garda Dunlea.

Inspector Pat Brennan said Mr O’Neill has 59 previous convictions with a four year driving ban being handed down in March 2018 for failing or refusing to provide a blood specimen.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr O’Neill, said drugs are his client’s problem.

“He is a farmer and a welder. He fell under the influence of certain people,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Marian O’Leary said he is “a big boy now”.

“He obviously needs help. What he did was very dangerous,” said Judge O’Leary.

She ordered a pre-sanction report from the Probation Services.

Mr O’Neill gave an undertaking under oath not to drive a car or apply for a licence.

“If you break it you will be in contempt of court,” said Judge O’Leary.

The case was adjourned until March.