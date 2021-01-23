Limerick Fashion: Lockdown laughs after laptop snafu - Celia Holman Lee

IT was great to have been in the Cork RTÉ studio recently to film a slot on footwear trends stepping into 2021.

We sometimes forget how important footwear can be for our overall look. I myself am a huge shoe fanatic, I feel they can change the whole mood of a look. Runners are no longer relegated to active wear and lazy days, they are conquering the high street fashion scene with real solutions for real women - some even have platform soles and in some cases heels, would you believe!

Another look I never thought I’d see back in vogue is the Doc Marten/biker boots look. My Cecile used to wear them and I hated them but they have returned to become the top trend in 2020 and will continue into spring this year.

Other trends that I showcased were loafers, mules and barely there sandals. The slot got a great response with many women messaging me on Instagram looking for the shoes I had showcased which were from Zapato Boutique in Adare, Ecco shoes in Limerick city and Greenes shoes in the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Not a techie

ON another note I got a call last week to talk about lockdown on Ireland AM. I was really looking forward to the chat, especially with Alan Hughes who is a buddy of mine who I haven’t seen in forever, and Laura Woods who is a super presenter.

Of course technology was not on my side, something I’m sure you can all relate to. Five minutes into the interview the sound system went on the device I was using. I’ve been lucky that it hasn’t happened before as I’ve had other calls with the 6 O’ Clock Show previously but there’s a first time for everything.

I hope to be back in the next week or so. I’ll keep you all updated. Love to all, stay safe.

- Celia x