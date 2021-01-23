Limerick-based research centre launches competition for budding young scientists

A NEW competition for budding young scientists has been launched for 2021.

The Science Foundation Ireland research centre at the University of Limerick SSPC has teamed up with the SFI Research Centre for Applied Geosciences and a number of other bodies for a new crystal growing competition.

The contest challenges primary and post-primary level students to grow a single crystal, judged by expert scientists.

It will ask participants to grow crystals using ingredients readily available in the home, pharmacies, and hardware stores. This iteration of the competition has been specially designed for parents struggling to find appropriate activities for home-school science lessons during this period of school closure. It’s the perfect solution for all the young budding scientists out there.

Dr Sarah Hayes, associate director academic partnerships and public engagement for SSPC said: “We have always had a very high quality crystals submitted to this competition and a high level of energy and dedication shown by the students and their teachers. As someone who appreciates the beauty and importance of crystals, it excites me to see the competition back in action. I can’t wait to see what the fantastic young scientists out there come up with.”

The National Crystal Growing Competition is an important element of SFI’s public engagement remit.

Its aim is to have fun with science and also inspire young minds to explore careers in the field. The competition is open to primary and post-primary students in Ireland and aimed at students who were challenged to grow a single crystal from a variety of compounds such as: Salt (Sodium chloride or Potassium chloride), alum, Sugar, or Copper sulphate.

To enter the competition, participants must send a picture of their crystal to experts at iCRAG and SSPC before the closing date of April 16.

More information, including crystal recipes and growing instructions can be found on the National Crystal Growing Competition website or by telephone at 01-7162939.