Decision on major Limerick planning strategy due in April

A DECISION on a major planning strategy for the southside of the city is expected to be formally made in April, councillors have been told.

At this week’s metropolitan district meeting, members were asked to consider a series of amendments to the draft southern area local area plan for 2021 to 2027.

Maria Woods, planning official, confirmed she hopes for a decision to be made at the April metropolitan meeting.

The document, prepared by planning staff, will essentially provide the rules around planning for much of the next decade. A special meeting will take place on Wednesday to decide on amendments councillors have put forward.

Among these are a proposal from Green councillor Sasa Novak that the project does not refer to the controversial Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Transport Strategy – which has been criticised as lacking in ambition – due to the fact it has not formally been decided on.

Councillors also shared concerns that a new link road between Rosbrien and Dooradoyle Road is not included – despite the fact the previous plan had provision for this in.

Cllr Joe Leddin said: “I don’t see why this cannot be retained. It would facilitate development in the area, and alleviate traffic congestion we see in the Dooradoyle Road.”

He also called for the rezoning of land at a former Shannon Development site near the Rosbrien interchange.

However, Cllr James Collins pointed out this is a matter for the overall City Development Plan, and said an instruction should be put into this that the link road should be included.

Cllr Daniel Butler, who proposed the decision on the amendments be deferred until after a special meeting said: “To see the link not there is quite disappointing when you consider key local agencies have been advocating for this for many years. It has significant impacts both socially, economically and for the permeability of the city.”