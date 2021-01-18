UPDATE: Limerick people unite to bring 'Paddy' from London to Crecora

In December, the Limerick Leader reported that Paddy, the West Highland terrier, was looking to make his way from London to Crecora and he needed your help. (Click here) Well, we asked and you answered. Paddy has arrived safely in Limerick and is loving life on Shannonside.

Tom Kerbey and his wife Jan passed away in 2020, leaving Paddy without an owner. Tom had always asked that should anything happen to him, that his dog would be taken care of. That task then fell to Robert Kerbey, brother to Tom, from Crecora.

Because of Covid lockdowns in the UK before Christmas, original travel plans for Paddy had to put on hold, then with Brexit kicking in on January 1 the Kerbey family had to arrange for an Animal Health Certificate as well as a passport for their new four legged family member.

The Kerbey family have confirmed this week that Paddy, by land, sea and road, has arrived to Crecora, thanks to the help and willingness of Limerick people.

"I am extremely grateful to the people mentioned below and to the Limerick Leader for firstly kick starting things" Robert Kerbey admitted.

"Thanks to Pat Carroll who put it up on social media, Shona O’Curry from Ballysimon and her boyfriend Daniel (who had agreed to bring Paddy from London to Limerick before Christmas) Elaine and Chris who looked after Paddy in England (while all the arrangements were being put in place) and Dick Lyons the Limerick vet living in England who arranged all of the paper work" Robert continued.

"The year 2020 has been tough on us all, but with stories like these, we can see that humanity and community spirit are alive and well, while also remembering that there are Limerick people everywhere across the World" added Donn O'Sullivan, Managing Editor of the Limerick Leader.