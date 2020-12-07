Can you lend a paw? Let's get Paddy home to Limerick for Christmas

Can you lend a paw this Christmas and bring Paddy home? That's the call out to Irish people in London, as Paddy, the west highland terrier, looks to make his way home to Crecora for the big day.

Tom Kerbey and his wife Jan passed away in 2020, leaving Paddy without an owner. Tom had always asked that should anything happen to him, that his dog would be taken care of. That task has now fallen to Robert Kerbey, brother to Tom, from Crecora.

The Kerbey's are willing to pay the travel costs of getting Paddy home, but friends and the Limerick Leader are wondering if we can get a very unique Christmas gift over the line before we all wish 2020 a welcome goodbye.

Paddy cannot travel until December 22, as he has had his immunisation injections. So here is the challenge. Do you know anyone in London, or the surrounding areas, who will be coming home to Limerick for Christmas? If so, click on the tweet below and Pat Carroll will put you in touch. Come on Limerick, let's see if we can finish the year with some.