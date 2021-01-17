Limerick farmer goes from cows to 5k for charity

A LIMERICK dairy farmer is captaining Ireland in a five nation challenge to be the first to cover 1,000 miles this month.

Peter Hynes, originally from Crecora but now farming in Cork, says the #Run1000 event is to improve rural mental health and to raise money for the Embrace Farm charity.

Peter is calling on all Limerick farmers and those not from the agricultural community to sign up. He concedes that he is no athlete but is now running 10k.

The other countries participating are England, Scotland, Wales and America.

As well as helping personal mental health, the initiative will raise awareness and funds for charities that have been impacted by the lack of fundraising events due to Covid-19.

It is very close to Peter’s heart as he is a founder of Ag Mental Health Week.

He stresses that participants can either run or walk and every single step counts for the team.

“Even if you run or walk one mile in the whole month every little helps. All money raised goes directly to supporting Embrace Farm charity,” said Peter.

To take part click here.

“Please donate £20 and then follow the Strava link in the thank you note to enter the group. You must enter the Strava club for your miles to count!” said Peter.

The competition closes on January 31 but the monies raised for Embrace – a support network for farm families who have lost a loved one or suffered serious injury in a farming accident – will do good for months to come.