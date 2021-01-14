Limerick model agent Celia backs petition to 'give ourselves best shot with vaccine'

LIMERICK style queen Celia Holman Lee is calling on the government to ensure that local pharmacies are correctly equipped, and supported, to meet the demands of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the wider community.

The model agent is one of hundreds of people who are backing a petition started by Iconic Newspaper Group - which includes the Limerick Leader - calling on Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD, to “step up with a vaccine rollout plan” to ensure that Ireland “does not lag hopelessly behind as we strive to open up our communities, our businesses, our schools, our homes and just to be ourselves again.”

Engagement with GPs and pharmacist representatives is said to be at an advanced stage and it’s expected that the terms for their participation in the vaccination programme will be concluded in the coming days.

“We need to utilise the pharmacists and ensure that they are ready to go when the time comes for the rollout in the wider community. It’s now we need to be planning for that, not in a couple of weeks or months down the line when supplies of the various vaccines land. When the talks conclude with various representatives, action must be taken immediately to start preparing,” said Celia.

“We have this resource in almost every town but now is the time we need to be preparing for the rollout ensuring they have adequate PPE, information and the resources and facilities to operate safely and efficiently.”

With soaring cases and hospital admissions, the need for an effective vaccine rollout is “imperative” according to Celia.

“We will have no economy if things continue like it is now. We need to get businesses back up and running, self employed people back working, we need to get our children back in school. I understand people have fears but I respect that the best brains in the world have been working on these vaccinations. I put my trust in them - what alternative do we have?”

With Ireland reported to have the worst rate in the world in terms of the spread of the virus, many people see the vaccine as the only light at the end of the tunnel.

“Ger, my husband, is constantly watching and waiting to see when we are going to get it because he is 72 and I’m 70, so many of our generation are praying that we can get it into our arm soon. I would love it if I could get it at my pharmacy as soon as possible. They have been very efficient in terms of the flu vaccine. We don’t have the luxury of time with Covid, jobs are being lost, livelihoods affected. Practically everyone I know who I speak to is looking to the vaccine for hope. We need it for our mental health,” said Celia.

To sign up to support the petition, Let's get ready to roll out the Covid-19 vaccines through our local pharmacies - give ourselves the best shot! #bestshot (click here).