Deaths in Limerick, January 14, 2021

The death has occurred of Eva Brosnan (née O'Connell) Killaheen, Ardagh, Limerick / Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on the 13th of January 2021 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Beechwood House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters Evanne and Bríd, son Michael, sisters Colette and Laurie, daughter-in-law Kate, son-in-law Gerard, grandchildren, Amy, Ciaran, Michael and Aoife, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday, January 16th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Killscannell cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on: https://youtu.be/3i-FJeYvpyo Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers Newcastle West. Messages of condolence can be expressed by clicking on the link below. May She Rest in Peace

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Costelloe (née Gavin) Brookville Avenue, Clareview, Limerick. Marie, died peacefully, at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy and her beloved sons Kieran and Adrian, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Graham, Sarah, Keith and Donna, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Marie's Funeral cortege will pass her residence on Monday (January 18th) at 12.15pm approx on route to Shannon Crematorium for a private Cremation Service. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick C.Ss.R. O'Connell Limerick. Fr. Patrick O'Connell C.Ss.R., (late of Redemptorists, Limerick and Annakisha, Doneraile, Co Cork); January 13th peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Mourned by his Redemptorist Community, his nieces and nephews and their families, the Filipino community in Ireland and his friends in Ireland and the Philippines.

Removal to the Church at Mount St Aiphonsus, Limerick on Friday (January 15th) at 6.30pm; Funeral Mass on Saturday (January 16th) at 11am, followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Attendance at the funeral restricted to Redemptorists and members of the immediate family. The funeral will be streamed on www.novena.ie/web-cam

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Brien Drewscourt, Ballyagran, Limerick. Peacefully at his residence, beloved husband of Margaret [nee Collins] and dear father of Emer and Laura. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Jim and Brian, grandchildren Cian and Jessie, relatives and friends.

Private Cremation will take place on Friday in Shannon Crematorium. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. May he rest in peace

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard Ahern Convent Street, Abbeyfeale, Limerick and Chicago. Gerard (Gerry) passed away on Wednesday, January 6th. 2021 in Chicago after a long illness following an accident. Predeceased by his brothers John and Danny, and sister Philomena (Curtin), Gerard is very sadly missed by his brothers Billy, Jimmy and Paddy, sisters Elma and Tessie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Chicago and Ireland.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Requiem Mass will take place at The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Sunday at 12.00 p.m. and will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Sunday at 1.00 p.m. and on route to The Old Cemetery, The Square, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com Rest In Peace

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen BRODERICK Upper Purt, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Eileen passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, at her daughter’s residence on Thursday January 14th 2021 in the presence of her family.

Eileen, daughter of the late John Joe is very sadly missed by her loving mother Margaret, daughter Ailish, son-in-law Liam, adored grandsons Lorcan and Rian, brothers Mike and Denny, sisters Kate, Maggie, Mary, Nora, Ann and Tina, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her colleagues and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart Upper Purt on Saturday at 10.00 a.m. on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Milford Hospice Home Care Team, Newcastle West.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com - Rest In Peace

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridget (Peggy) Clancy (née McNamara) St. Flannan's Terrace, Castleconnell, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick. Clancy (nee McNamara), Bridget (Peggy), St. Flannan’s Terrace, Castleconnell formerly of St. Mary’s Parish. January 13th 2021 peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Gerard, daughter Alexis, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister Anne, brothers Anthony and Paddy extended family, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Saturday, 16th January, at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Rest in Peace

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Rita Hartigan Beechwood House, Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick Formerly of Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick.

Rita, died peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Beechwood House Nursing Home. Regretted by her loving nieces, nephews and their families, friends and the staff of Beechwood House, Nursing Home.

A private Funeral will take place. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May She Rest in Peace

-----------------------------

