Definition of a Limerick lady: Sadness at passing of Celia Gleeson

THE COUNTY and city is united in grief at the sudden passing of the definition of a Limerick lady, Celia Gleeson.

The Cappamore native died suddenly at home in O’Connell Avenue on Saturday. Celia (née Duggan) comes from a highly respected east Limerick family. She married into an equally well known family and helped her husband Michael build one of the best known Limerick businesses - Michael Gleeson Shoes.

Celia is sadly missed by her loving husband and her heartbroken children Grainne, John and Dervala, sons-in-law Damian and Patrick, daughter-in-law Stella, her adored grandchildren Deanna, Rian, Sean, Grace, Ava, Lilly-Mae and Mikey, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and large circle of friends. One of her brothers is the Athea-based Fr Brendan Duggan.

That large circle of friends is reflected by the hundreds of messages of condolence posted on rip.ie

Cllr Daniel Butler said Celia was the "definition of a Limerick lady".

"I am very sad to hear of the passing of Celia Gleeson of Michael Gleeson Shoes. An absolute lady who will be sadly missed by many people. My thoughts are with her husband Michael, her children Grainne, John and Dervala, their partners and of course her much loved grandchildren. May she rest in peace," said Cllr Butler.

His Fine Gael colleague - Maria Byrne - was a neighbour and long-time friend of Celia's. The former mayor and senator spoke of Celia's caring nature and overarching kindness.

"If you had a problem, Celia would be the first person to come to help you. She was a very caring and dedicated person," said Ms Byrne.

Her gentleness and compassion was reflected in her chosen profession of nursing. During a varied career, Celia cared for the elderly and children, raised her own family, as well as being a familiar face in the family business on William Street.

"She was just a fantastic personality and had a very caring nature. Certainly she will be sadly missed by a lot of people because she impacted on the lives of a lot of people," said Ms Byrne, who extended her sympathies to the Gleeson and Duggan families.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of yet.

May she rest in peace.