Forty six Limerick homes sell for €11m

FORTY six families will have brand new homes in the coming weeks when they get their keys to a house in Mungret.

Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) confirmed to the Leader they purchased 46 houses in Baunacloka Heights, Mungret, for just over €11m. CHI is the national organisation representing, promoting and developing co-operative housing in Ireland.

David Ryan, CHI area housing services manager west / south, said they are all three bedroom abodes with a mix of semi-detached and terraced. Mr Ryan said the allocations process is ongoing. However, CHI - an approved housing body - is looking to allocate the houses in the coming weeks depending on Covid-19 restrictions.

Unsurprisingly, Mr Ryan said there has been great interest in the scheme and positive feedback to date.

“Approved applicants from Limerick City and County Council’s housing waiting list were sent to CHI, who carry out assessments and interview the families. CHI work closely with city and county councils to provide homes to people on local housing lists. We do this by developing strong relationships with builders and developers. Key to our model is the involvement and engagement of our residents at all levels,” said Mr Ryan.

Rent is based on Limerick City and County Council’s Differential Rent Scheme, therefore it is income based and affordable.

He explains that each household will be a member of the Ralahine Housing Co-operative and may participate in its board and participate in CHI cooperative structures.

“Members have a say in the running of the co-operative, the management of estates, hosting community events and can elect representatives on to the national board of CHI.

“The estate will be managed through our local office in Limerick where CHI have a housing officer. CHI take the approach of it being member led, and we hope the new members will take the lead in setting up a committee onsite to liaise with our housing officer around the upkeep of the estate and community activities,” said Mr Ryan.

Depending on Covid-19 restrictions, the new residents will receive their keys in February.

The development was achieved through partnership with Limerick City and County Council, Housing Finance Agency and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.