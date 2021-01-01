Funeral of Emma McManus to take place in Barbados

THE funeral of Emma McManus, the daughter-in-law of JP McManus, is to take place in Barbados on Friday. January 8 next.

There is sadness across Limerick following the sudden passing of the 40-year-old mother of three on Wednesday, December 30.

She died at a medical centre in the Carribean island where she had been with the wider McManus family on a Christmas break.

Her funeral service will take place in Coral Ridge memorial gardens at Barbados on Friday, January 8, 10am local time, or 2pm Irish time.

Live streaming of the service will be made available, details of which will be provided here by Wednesday next.

Emma is the beloved wife of John and mother of their adored children Milly, Lauren and Annie. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents and parents-in-law, Peter and Paula, JP and Noreen, her grandmother Veronica, siblings Juliet, Katie and Nick, brothers-in-law Bobby, Kieran and Cian, sisters-in-law Sue Ann and Ann Marie, Matt, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many friends.

The McManus family have requested family flowers only, with messages of sympathy being expressed by posting cards and letters to Cross’ Funeral Directors at 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

May Emma rest in peace.