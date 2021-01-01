New Year baby joy at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

LIMERICK’s first babies have arrived into the world safe and well at the University Maternity Hospital.

The first baby born locally in 2021 arrived just four minutes after midnight this Friday morning.

A baby girl, she is doing very well. It’s understood the first five new arrivals into the world in Limerick this New Year’s Day were all little girls.

The fifth baby to arrive was Brooke, born at 5:01 to Kate Slattery, 22, and her partner Declan Barry.

The little miracle has seen Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery overjoyed to become a grandmother for the first time.

Weighing a very healthy eight pounds, 10 ounces, Cllr Slattery had been up all night awaiting the good news.

Congratulations to my daughter Kate Slattery and her partner Declan Barry on the birth of their baby girl Brooke. Im... Posted by Catherine Slattery on Thursday, 31 December 2020

“Kate is flying it, she is smitten with her. She is just thrilled and delighted. Especially after the year 2020, it’s such a fantastic way to start the New Year. We are all in love with her already,” said the City East councillor, “She’s a fine baby.”

“I was awake all night waiting for news. I was texting Kate’s partner. I knew she went in and had a caesarian section, so I knew the baby was about to be born. When he texted me to tell me, I started crying, I was absolutely delighted. About an hour later, Kate facetimed me,” added Cllr Slattery.

It’s anticipated mother and baby may be back at home in the Old Cork Road by Tuesday.

Cllr Slattery praised the staff at the Maternity Hospital, adding: “They really looked after Kate and the baby. I know for any mothers going in to have a baby, it’s scary and frightening.”

The HSE has yet to confirm details of further newborn babies in the Regional Maternity Hospital at the Ennis Road, but is expected to do so later this New Year’s Day.