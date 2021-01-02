Limerick fashion: Here is to new beginnings in 2021!

GOOD riddance to 2020! Hopefully 2021 will be a new beginning for all of us, especially those who are self employed. Usually at this time of year I am up to my eyes with wedding preparations for The Mid West Bridal Exhibition which is held in the University of Limerick Sports Arena every January.

Like most big events, Covid-19 has put a stop to it this January which we are so disappointed about but with any luck we are hoping to reschedule for the spring if possible.

We have been overwhelmed by the number of people contacting us regarding the exhibition. Thank you all for your enquiries and positivity regarding the event and hopefully we will get it up and running as soon as possible.

Online in 2020

ONE or two positive things that came out of Covid was yours truly taking to social media and promoting Limerick fashion stores.

I would never have thought of doing anything like that online but it was a fantastic experience and I was very pleased at how well it went down with the online customers, and click and collect.

It’s amazing when the chips are down how innovative you can become.

VIP magazine

WHEN we came out of the first lockdown I remember getting a call from VIP magazine regarding my 70th birthday.

They were very interested in doing a photoshoot in my home. That really was the start of all the media interest in my big milestone birthday which I didn’t expect but I was very grateful for. From that came RSVP and another VIP shoot as well as a package on RTÉ Nationwide and a feature on The Sunday Independent.

It was great to be celebrated by national magazines, newspapers and television, and what made it all the better is that I was dressed by Limerick fashion shops and designers.

As bad as 2020 was for our industry there were also some joyous moments. On that note can I wish you all a Happy New Year!