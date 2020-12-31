Limerick Weather: A mix of sunny spells and isolated showers

A breezy but bright day today with a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers, some turning wintry in places. Highest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees but feeling colder in fresh and gusty northerly winds.

Tonight (New Year's Eve): Remaining showers or longer spells of rain in eastern areas will gradually clear southeastwards overnight and it will become dry in many areas with clear spells. Showers will persist in parts of the west and northwest, however, with a continued risk of hail. Lows of -1 to +3 degrees. Northwesterly winds will fall light to moderate overnight, but they will continue fresh on coasts.