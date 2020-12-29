Council urged to fast-track demolition in Limerick estate

METROPOLITAN councillors have unanimously passed a motion urging the local authority to fast-track the demolition of a number of properties in St Mary’s Park.

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe’s motion claimed the fact the homes, particularly in St Munchin’s Street, are still standing is posing a serious anti-social behaviour threat in the community, while there are also safety issues around derelict units.

He described them as a “scar and blight” on the landscape.

“These houses are a complete magnet for anti-social behaviour, where fires and vandalism are committed and where drug-taking and dealing are the norm. We need to remove these derelict sites as a matter of priority and have a blank canvass to make sure the mistakes of the past are not repeated again.”

“This work needs to commence with haste,” he added.

His party colleague, Cllr Sharon Benson seconded the motion, but said she is “disappointed” to have to be having to seek answers on this from Limerick Council.

Labour councillor Conor Sheehan paid tribute to locals on the regeneration committee, who have been failed “time and time again” in relation to the knocking of these homes.

In reference to a previous debate in council over Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, he added: “If you want to see real deprivation, go down to St Mary’s Park.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Costelloe says he was told demolition will kick off in mid January. Yet, he told the Limerick Leader, "this has been promised to the residents for a number of years and wasn't delivered."

He said he is "angry, frustrated" and is "demanding immediate action."

"You wouldn't see these derelict sites on our main thoroughfare and i've constantly raised these issues at regeneration meetings. Some sites are privately owned so the council need to tackle these owners and resolve these eyesores," he added.