Limerick Fashion: What a year to remember - and to forget!

OH what a year it has been! If anyone told me this time last year what was ahead of us I would have thought that they were crazy. It has been beyond challenging in so many different respects, going in and out of lockdown and back in again soon.

It has challenged me mentally at times as I watched most of the work that has been part of my life for so many years go over the cliff.

But, like so many more who have found themselves in this situation, I pulled myself up by the boot strings and started to think positive and be grateful to have reached 70 this year with my health and family.

I had such an amazing 70th with my family and grandchildren but without the party that I had planned in the fabulous Savoy Hotel in the heart of the city.

As I couldn’t party with my dear friends, they made sure that I had a memorable birthday through all my social media.

From the Sunday Independent, VIP magazine, RSVP magazine, our own Limerick Leader and Live 95 and the fantastic people of Limerick City and County I could not have had a better 70th.

The next few weeks are going to be challenging again but let’s keep marching on and stay positive. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas from Ger and I and the family and all at the Holman Lee Agency.

Xx Celia