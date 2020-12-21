75 people on trolleys at Limerick hospital as Christmas week begins

THERE are 75 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning.

According to the morning report published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 66 patients on trolleys in the emergency department of the Limerick hospital with nine waiting for beds in the wards.

UHL is by far the hospital with the most people waiting on trolleys across the country as Christmas week begins.

Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar is the hospital with the second highest number of people on trolleys - 25.

There are a total of 253 people waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this Monday morning.