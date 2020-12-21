New name for a very old Limerick castle

THE Office of Public Works (OPW) has announced its intention to adopt the wording “Desmond Castle, Adare” as the name they will use for the famous castle in the County Limerick village.

Commenting on the decision, local TD and Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan said: “To many locals, the castle has always been referred to as the Desmond Castle and the OPW has decided that in the future, Desmond Castle, Adare will be the name that the OPW will use for official purposes. In making this change the OPW has decided that the naming convention which is in use in other sites will be used in Adare”.

OPW Signage, websites, published material and social media will now be changed.

Minister O’Donovan added that he will continue to highlight the importance of tourism in the Mid-West, and will use his role in the OPW to promote the many historic towns across the country where the OPW has responsibility for managing historic sites.

The castle is located on the edge of Adare. It was built with an ancient ring-fort around the early part of the 13th century. It became a strategic fortress during the following turbulent years.

It was the property of the Earls of Kildare for nearly 300 years until the rebellion in 1536, when it was forfeited and granted to the Earls of Desmond who gave the castle its present name.