Limerick Fashion: Support local when buying your style!

AS you may know I recently launched a Virtual Christmas Outfit Guide with the Holman Lee Agency.

The concept was born from the very successful series of events from a few years ago called Limerick Unwrapped.

With the backing of Limerick City and County Council, Asta Lee and Cecile Lee Coveney of the Holman Lee Agency decided to re-imagine this unique event by going virtual.

They put together a collection of mini videos showcasing the independent fashion stores in the city and county, which can be viewed virtually on Limerick.ie and Christmas in Limerick social pages.

For many of us, it can be difficult to think of things to wear and how to combine separates and the aim of this outfit guide is to help you along the way. And just because many of us will be doing an element of our shopping online this year, it doesn’t mean that you can’t support a number of Limerick businesses this Christmas.

I know I am constantly saying it but please, please remember to shop local when getting your last few bits and pieces before Christmas day. And remember too that shopping local is not just for Christmas, it's something we all need to be more conscious of all year round. I hope you enjoy the videos.

Happy browsing and shopping!