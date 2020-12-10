Santa and Mrs Claus to visit Limerick towns and villages to raise funds for local charities

SANTA and Mrs Claus are preparing to embark on a whistlestop tour of towns and villages in West Limerick to raise funds for Milford Hospice and the Children’s Ark at UHL.

Organised in association with the Hayes Christmas Lights display in Shanagolden, the tour will take place next Sunday and Monday.

“We would love to see families with Christmas hats and of course green and white flags for our wonderful Limerick hurling team. Unfortunately we can't stop to take pictures with Santa and Mrs Claus because of Covid-19 and the HSE guidelines that are in place,” said organiser Cormac Hayes.

While social distancing will be observed, there will be people beside Santa's Sleigh who will accept donations. Alternatively you can donate online by clicking here.

The tour will begin at around 5.30pm on Sunday passing through Shanagolden, Askeaton, Rathkeale, Croagh, Adare, Patrickswell, Mungret, Clarina, Kildimo, and Kilcornan.

On Monday, Santa and Mrs Claus will visit Ardagh, Newcastle West, Templeglantine, Abbeyfeale, Athea, Glin, Loghill and Foynes.

For more details and to watch a live-stream of the tour visit the Hayes Christmas Lights Facebook page