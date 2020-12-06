Tributes paid as popular Limerick businessman and ‘absolute gentleman’ passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to popular County Limerick businessman Tim Cahill who passed away on Saturday.

Mr Cahill, 80, of Portauns, Kilmallock died unexpectedly, but peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

His death was met with huge sadness in Kilmallock and the wider County Limerick area where the well-respected businessman had built up many friendships over the decades through his business, Cahill’s Homevalue Hardware.

Minister Niall Collins said the late Mr Cahill is “fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him”.

“I was in Ardpatrick at an event today and everybody I spoke to was saddened at his loss. He was a man before his time who provided great employment to the town of Kilmallock for decades. I would like to express my sympathies to his family,” said Minister Collins.

A native of Kilberry near Athy in County Kildare, Mr Cahill came to Limerick in 1963 when he started working in Boyds on William Street in the city.

In 1971 he went to work for GWI in Sligo. A year later, Mr Cahill and his wife Helen opened their first hardware business in Newcastle West.

Around 1974 they relocated to Kilmallock where they opened their hardware business on the site where Sergeant Peppers on Sarsfield Street stands today.

They then bought Murphy’s Brewery at Lord Edward Street in Kilmallock in 1978 and traded from this premises for the next 24 years.

In 2000 Mr Cahill purchased the site where the business now stands - in Kilmallock Industrial Estate on the Bruree Road - from Limerick County Council where he constructed an expansive and modern hardware/builders providers store and showrooms.

Cahill’s success over the years has been based on family involvement and a dedicated, loyal and knowledgeable staff led by Mr Cahill with the support of his family. His wife Helen has been instrumental to the success of the business and was a sound source of advice to Mr Cahill in the running of the store over the decades.

“Tim was a great businessman and great community man and was very involved in local community programmes and community groups, always willing to sponsor and help out in any way,” said Cllr Mike Donegan of Kilmallock.

“He will be sorely missed in Kilmallock. People were deeply saddened when they learned of his passing.”

Growing up in County Kildare the young Tim was a talented Gaelic footballer playing with Rheban GAA.

His talent didn’t go unnoticed and he ended up playing senior Gaelic football for Kildare in 1959, 1960 and 1961. He also lined out for Treaty Sarsfields in Limerick city and played senior football with Limerick in 1964 and 1965.

Among the many, many tributes to be paid to Mr Cahill this weekend is one from Kilmallock GAA who are “deeply saddened” to hear of the passing of Mr Cahill.

“Tim was a lifelong member and staunch supporter of our club. He was, more importantly, a much respected and valued member of the Kilmallock community. He joins many a Kilmallock GAA supporter pushing on Limerick from above next weekend. Our thoughts are with his wife Helen, his sons and daughters and his extended family,” reads the statement posted on the club website this Sunday.

Local councillor PJ Carey described Mr Cahill as “an absolute gentleman”.

“He was also a great businessman - a hard worker. He built up a huge business in fairness to him, ran a good tight business and came through a lot as different things were happening in the country over the years. He was very good to his staff, they were all mad about him. He was a good footballer as well - he played football for Kildare.”

Cahill's Homevalue Hardware closed early on Saturday as a mark of respect to Mr Cahill.

“On behalf of the Cahill family, we are sorry to say that our beloved father, granddad and friend to so many, Tim Cahill passed away peacefully this morning. Our hearts are broken,” read the statement on the store’s Facebook page on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have left online tributes recalling great memories of Mr Cahill and entertaining chats they had with him in the store down through the years.

This Sunday the family said they were “overwhelmed” by the kindness show to them since they lost their beloved Tim.

Tim Cahill is very deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (née Martin), his loving daughters Majella and Shirley, sons Diarmaid, Fergal, Cyril and Timothy, sons in law John and Danny, daughters in law Gitta, Catherine, Niamh and Ana, sisters Sheila (McManus), Margaret (Leonard), sisters in law Peggy (O’Connell) and Philomena (Martin), his adoring grandchildren Owen, Niamh, Saoirse, Joshua, Lucy, Gavin, Anna, Mia, Harry and baby Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, especially all the staff and customers of Cahill’s Homevalue Hardware, Kilmallock.

Mr Cahill’s funeral cortège will depart his residence on Tuesday, December 8, at 1.20pm and will travel along the main street, passing Cahill's Homevalue Hardware, to enable friends and neighbours to pay their respects and will arrive at S.S Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, for requiem Mass at 2pm, which will be confined to family and close friends. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Funeral viewing link details to follow.

May he rest in peace.