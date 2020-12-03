Memorial fund set up to support ‘beautiful family’ of Limerick hurler Paul Carey who died in road collision

A MEMORIAL fund has been set up to ensure support for the wife and family of the late Limerick hurler Paul Carey who died tragically in a collision in Dubai last month.

Paul was a loving father to his young son Fionn, 5, and husband to his cherished wife Anna. Paul and Anna are due a baby early in the new year.

The Paul Carey Memorial Fund GoFundMe page aims to raise funds to ensure support with ongoing expenses for Anna, Fionn and the couple’s unborn baby.

“We felt it was appropriate to support Anna and the children at this time,” said Sean Carey, Paul’s brother.

“It’s Paul’s month’s mind Mass on Friday, it’s hard to believe. Anna is due a baby in February. She is settling in Limerick with Fionn and the new baby. We are there for her to support her and this fund will hopefully go in some way to assist with various costs. It will hopefully get her off the ground and provide a little bit of padding at this difficult time.”

Just two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday, Paul passed away tragically as a result of a car accident in Dubai on November 6 last. Paul, who was teaching English and religion in Dubai, was making last minute arrangements to finalise the family's permanent relocation to his beloved Patrickswell.

Paul played senior hurling for Limerick and also captained his home team, The Well.

“Fionn, who is five-years-of-age, attends school locally and will, to Paul's delight, inevitably pick up a hurley to continue Paul's heritage,” the statement on the GoFundMe page reads.

“The grief and loss experienced as a result of Paul's death is incomprehensible. Whilst we may not be able to take away the pain for Anna and Fionn at this time, we would like to take away some of their financial burden with regards to funeral expenses and stress,” it continues.

“All donations are welcome and will be gratefully accepted to assist Paul’s beautiful family who he loved dearly, whilst they navigate through their grief.”

To access the GoFundMe page log onto https://ie.gofundme.com/f/paul-carey-memorial-fund