young Limerick artist to feature on an all island art competition 'This Is Art'

A YOUNG Limerick artist will feature on an all island art competition called This Is Art! Suzel Blodau Gonzalez, 12, from Rathkeale Co Limerick will feature on the show.

As announced by Ryan Tubridy on Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show, RTÉ and the Creative Ireland Programme have once again come together in partnership to create This Is Art! – a celebration of visual art through the creation of an exciting new online art competition aimed at young people on the island of Ireland.

Creating art runs in Suzel’s family. Her grandfather was a printmaker and taught art classes before his retirement. Suzel’s entry is an example of lithography.

This is Art! invites young artists, aged 18 and under, individually or in groups, to create a piece of art that will be showcased in an online art gallery for generations to come. In doing so, the competition will promote artistic practice among young people and encourage and support creativity, originality and self-expression.

Catherine Martin, TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media since, said:

“One of the key objectives of the Creative Ireland Programme is to ensure that our children and young people have the opportunity to realise their full creative potential. We seek out and support creative programmes that inspire and transform them such as This Is Art! which celebrates the talent of all young people who want to express themselves through visual art.

“I want to thank the team in Young People’s Programming at RTÉ for creating such an imaginative platform for our children. By asking the question What Is Art? they have given our young people the freedom to create art on their own terms and let their imaginations fly.”

This Is Art! are accepting entries until Friday 15 January. Go to thisisart.ie for more information.