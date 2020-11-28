Limerick men who founded a London GAA  club in ‘57 -  Sean Treacys GAA honours centenary of Volunteer’s death 

SIXTY six years ago two young Doon men left home to find work in London.

Con McGrath and Pakie Hourigan are now back in east Limerick but their contribution to the GAA scene in the UK has not been forgotten.

On their long journey by rail and sea they had time to reflect on what they were leaving behind and how they would miss their favourite sport. Then as now, Doon is hurling country.

Con said this applied more so to Pakie as he was already a member of the Limerick senior hurling panel.

Con said on the Saturday morning of their first weekend in London they both got fixed up with jobs for the following Monday morning.

“We decided to go out socialising that evening which took us to the Shamrock Dance Hall at Elephant & Castle, quite close to our new accommodation at Clapham Common. After being in the hall a short time we were approached by two members of the Brian Boru GAA Club, Danny O’Brien, from Murroe, and Tom Hayes, Kilmallock. They invited us to join their club, and as we had prior information of The Brian’s being one of the top clubs in London we had no hesitation in joining up,” said Con.

They gave four happy years with the club culminating with Pakie winning a senior hurling championship medal in 1955.

The Brian Boru Club was based in North London with their grounds in Blackheath. It was a long journey across London two evenings a week for training for Con and Pakie.

“We would also have a poc about at weekends on Clapham Common. The numbers were increasing all the time. So by the end of 1957 we decided we would form a new club in South London,” said Con.

Fourteen people attended the inaugural meeting in their flat. But what to call the new club?

Pakie recalled his father's stories about how Séan Treacy stayed at their safe home at the Blackboy near Doon during the troubles and he proposed the name Séan Treacys. It has remained the name of the club to date.

Séan Treacy was one of the leaders of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Irish Republican Army during the Irish War of Independence. He was killed in October 1920, on Talbot Street in Dublin.

When it came to the GAA club honouring the centenary of Séan Treacy’s death with a special commemorative event recently they didn’t forget about its founders.

Chairman, Adrian Mulchinock said they were pleased to have Elaine Cleary from Thurles, a descendant of Sean Treacy, with them on the pitch. “Kathleen Allis Cleary and her daughter Elaine brought us closer together with our founding members here and in Ireland. Through them, we discussed images of past teams and players and our roots were once again remembered. Kathleen reached out to Con McGrath and Pakie Hourigan in Doon who sent the team their best wishes for the occasion of the celebration of the centenary of Sean Treacy’s death,” said Adrian.

Con, in Doon, and Pakie, Cappamore, sent video messages over to London to wish them the very best on the commemorative event and for the future.

Pakie said: “Con McGrath and myself, we went to England together and we are still not very far away from one another.”

What they help found together in their flat in London over 60 years ago has stood the test of time.