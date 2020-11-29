Concerns raised about condition of Limerick sportsfield due to repeated waterlogging

Limerick City and County Council has pledged to keep the draining of a sportsfield in a Limerick suburb under review.

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery asked at this month’s meeting of the Metropolitan District when the pitch, in Castletroy Park and which is used by Aisling Annacotty, will be drained.

In her question, she said: "It is waterlogged every time it rains"

In a written response, Director of Service Kieran Lehane stated: “Due to current levels of rainfall, it’s proving difficult to keep the pitch completely free of water at all times.”

The drainage on this pitch, he added, was installed around six years ago.

Mr Lehane said the local authority will keep the matter under review to see if more work is required.