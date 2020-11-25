Plans for Christmas market in Limerick revealed

A CONTINENTAL-style Christmas market is being planned for Limerick’s Georgian quarter next month.

From Friday, December 18 until Sunday, December 20, the corner of Barrington Street and Pery Square will play host to a Christmas Fair.

Run by No 1 Pery Hotel, it will be an evening market on the Friday and the Saturday, operating 5pm to 8pm, while the final day, it will be staged from midday to 5pm.

Hotel owner Patricia Roberts said: “We wanted to create something that all these lovely European cities had. So we figured if there was any time to create it, this was the year to do it.”

“It will be mainly food. It will be all local produce, very artisanal. Most producers will be based in Limerick from bread suppliers to meat suppliers. It will have a market feel. Then we’ll have artisanal Christmas craft. Very much a classical Christmas fair with a market feel to it,” she said.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer, with Caroline Rigney providing pork sausages for hot dogs, Patricia said.

While depending on what level Limerick is at in the run up to Christmas, there will be carol singing.

“When we were thinking about this four or five weeks ago, we all got excited about this. We started to chat to everyone else. We felt we had to do it,” she said.

It’s the first time in a decade No 1 Pery Square has organised a market of this nature.