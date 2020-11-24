Conor Murray inspires Lmerick man Mike to tackle 21-day 5km challenge

CONOR Murray has beaten off all challengers to his number 9 jersey for Munster and Ireland but Mike Gleeson is coming for him!

The 58-year-old from Kilteely candidly admits he is not the fittest person in the world. But a light bulb went off in his head when he heard Conor, new ambassador for Down Syndrome Ireland, speaking. Conor is urging people to get active and challenge themselves to run, jog, walk, cycle or swim a distance of 100kms in 21 days. As well as raising vital funds for the charity.

Mike said he felt the challenge was within his grasp.

“5k a day to most people would be very little but 5k a day to me is a huge effort,” said Mike, who can be seen out and about in Kilteely in rain or shine – well mainly rain – every day. Mike was also drawn to the fundraiser because a young man with Down Syndrome left a deep impression on him.

“I worked with a guy that had Down’s years ago. He was so good at his job and was just such an integral part of the place. He came on work experience from St Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville – one of its founders Dr Martin O’Donnell passed away recently – and never left. He was the most genuine man you could every meet,” said Mike, who is very well known in community and sporting circles. He has already hit his fundraising target but hopes to get as big as sum as possible by early December.

Click here to support him.

Mike thanks everybody who has donated and for sending good luck messages.