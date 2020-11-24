Book by Limerick's Greg brings magic of Christmas to life

CHRISTMAS 2020 will be a little different this year but offers the opportunity to create new traditions that will bring the whole family together.

And with that in mind The Santa Experience has launched a book called Finding Nutmeg that will bring festive cheer to any household.

Written by Corbally native, Greg Clarke, and illustrated by Des Langford and Deborah Hilbert, Finding Nutmeg, is a timeless tale that’s sure to warm the heart this Christmas.

The beautifully illustrated children’s book details the story of one boy's magical adventure to the North Pole.

After finding a magical coin outside his grandad’s workshop, Sean embarks on a mission to return it to its rightful owner: Nutmeg the Elf.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the book, Greg, who is the Managing Director of The Santa Experience, said the book is the product of a lifetime love for everything festive, as well as his experiences interacting with thousands of families and witnessing their joy and happiness as they visit Santa at one of their locations.

“Finding Nutmeg came from a love of Christmas and knowing what makes a Christmas experience authentic, genuine and magical,” said Greg.

“This year is going to be a bit of a departure from how we are used to celebrating Christmas and we recognise that here at The Santa Experience, so we’re delighted to be able to launch this book and provide something different for families,” he said.

The Santa Experience is unable to operate in any location that is in Level 3 restrictions or above under Government guidelines.

“ If this changes we will do our utmost to ensure some type of live in-person Santa visit but, until then, we have several options to bring the magic of Christmas home.

“The Santa Experience will be offering virtual Zoom Santa meetings, pre-recorded personalised Santa videos and personalised letters and nice list certificates,” Greg added.

Finding Nutmeg is available to purchase at selected Dunnes Stores as well as Dunnes Stores’ online shop dunnesstores.com

All information can be found at santaexperience.ie.

For further information on Finding Nutmeg, visit the website findingnutmeg.ie.