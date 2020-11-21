Calendar supporting Limerick charity is ‘stripping it back’

A UNIQUE calendar to inspire body confidence has been released to raise funds for a very good cause.

Caherdavin woman Karen Ryan, a pre-school teacher by profession, has put together a calendar for 2021 featuring many performance artists she knows.

All money raised from it will be donated to Limerick Suicide Watch, one of two groups providing potentially life-saving patrols along the banks of the River Shannon.

Retailing at €12, with free postage in Ireland, Karen says she has wanted to help out Limerick Suicide Watch for a long time.

“I love Limerick but the rate of suicide here hurts my heart. Every time we hear that helicopter go over the river, we all bless ourselves, we get worried. The river upsets us – many people don’t want to look at it as it represents death to them,” she said.

In her spare time, Karen is a performance artist and has made a number of friends in this sphere.

The calendar is as a result of these interactions – with many of the pictures taken before the first Covid-19 lockdown.

She told the Limerick Leader: “The calendar is called Stripping it Back. The whole idea is your nakedness, your vulnerability, you can show skin. There is strength in vulnerability. We are stripping things back, baring our skin, sharing our truest rawest self.”

“There’s a lot of bullying, there’s no self-acceptance and often, you can’t be who you are. I thought maybe if people look at different sizes and shapes, doing different things, it would help them feel better about themselves. I know body positivity is a huge thing,” Karen added of her creation.

Among the models taking part are burlesque artist Ms Laura LaVelle and Bonnie Boo, from Wexford.

As a result of bringing out the calendar, Karen has created an online community through a Facebook ‘like’ page, where she shares inspirational quotes and advice daily.

It is from here where one can order the calendar.

Simply search Stripping it back 2021 on Facebook.

The calendar retails for €12, with free postage in the Republic of Ireland, with Karen delivering to all addresses in Limerick herself. Postage outside this country costs €4.50.