Build works underway in Limerick to facilitate roll out high-speed broadband

BUILDING works are underway in Limerick to facilitate the roll out of a new high-speed fibre broadband network as part of the National Broadband Plan.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is designing, building and operating the new network in a mapped ‘rollout area’ – where commercial operators have not indicated that they will be providing such services.

This includes 544,000 premises across the country and will benefit over one million people.

In Limerick, over 4,000 premises have been surveyed to date and network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre to the Home network.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in areas outside of Limerick city including Mungret, Patrickswell, Crecora, Castleconnell, Caherconlish and Cratloe.

Tech firm Enet, based in the National Technology Park in Plassey is charged with delivering the infrastructure around the mammoth scheme.

In Limerick, there are 21,231 premises in the 'rollout area, which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Limerick will see an investment of €86M to facilitate the roll out of the new high-speed fibre network.

NBI is working with local contractors on the build site in Limerick, where over 50 operatives are currently employed. The new network will ‘go live’ in these parts of the county in early 2021.

Peter Hendrick NBI Chief Executive Officer, says real progress is being made in the first year of the National Broadband Plan.

"There are 227 deployments areas across Ireland - in every county - that NBI will be delivering this new high-speed fibre broadband network in, across 96% of Ireland’s land mass. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect the first homes in Limerick in early 2021. Speeds of up to 10Gb will be available," he said.

"Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country, and high speed broadband access has never been more critical in how we live our lives. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities right now, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainment of local businesses and communities," he added.

Those living in the rollout area will be able to benefit from high speed connectivity (150Mb) at Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) over the next couple of months.

These facilities - which include GAA clubs, schools, community centres and other public facilities – will provide free access to high speed internet in the rollout area. Further details can be found here.

In Limerick, a number of primary schools in the rollout area will also be connected for educational access as part of this initiative including Knockadea NS in Ballylanders, Coolcappa NS in Ardagh and Mountcollins NS near Abbeyfeale.

To check if your premises is in the ‘rollout area’ – or register for updates – log onto nbi.ie